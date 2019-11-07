- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE NXT episode from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University.

- WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt has been confirmed for Friday's SmackDown episode on FOX, which will be taped hours earlier from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. This will be Wyatt's first SmackDown appearance since winning the title from Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel last week.

We noted before that WWE and the Manchester Arena did not have Wyatt or WWE Champion Brock Lesnar advertised for Friday's double tapings for SmackDown and RAW. While Wyatt has been confirmed to appear, he still has not been added by the arena or WWE, and he is still not listed for any other live events on the tour. There's no word yet on if Lesnar will fly over for RAW.

- As noted in a related note, Sasha Banks vs. Nikki Cross has been announced for Friday's SmackDown episode.

Banks and Cross took to Twitter to react to the match announcement. Banks commented on Triple H's check clearing, it appears.

She wrote, "HunTAH check finally cleared! [money bag emoji] [banknote emoji] [money mouth emoji]"

Cross added, "In Manchester!!!! Spent a lot of time there in my career. This time last year I debuted on SD Live in Manchester! Excited for tommorrow night!"

You can see their full tweets below: