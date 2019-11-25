Below are highlights from the latest Being the Elite:

* Kenny Omega hangs out with Michael Nakazawa, Nakazawa tells Omega they should play a game, but Omega isn't in a good mood.The two end up playing Disney's Chip & Dale. Omega looks to be in a better mood, Nakazawa then pauses the game and wants to talk seriously for a moment. He asks Omega what he's going to do next. Omega says this week he's going to get revenge on Jon Moxley. Nakazawa says, "No, revenge is not the answer." Omega says Nakazawa tried to go out and get revenge for him, Nakazawa replies he did it for Omega, and ended up looking like a fool in the process. Omega loses it a bit and wants to hear the answer of what he should do instead. Nakazawa then holds up the AAA Mega Championship and says this is what Omega should focus on. Omega initially thinks Nakazawa wants to fight him and Nakazawa says not him, but Omega should be defending that title more because he's a champ and should do it in AEW. Omega then just repeats what his friend tells him and that it was his own idea to defend the title.

* Nick Jackson and Brandon Cutler are traveling without Matt Jackson before last week's Dynamite. Nick talks about his singles match against Fenix.

* Backstage, Joey Janela is getting his hair done and says "I really like the way you do my hair." Frankie Kazarian is passing by, opens his luggage and starts doing the arm band workout. He asks Janela to repeat what he just said, then yells "Do ya?!"

* Nick says it turns out Matt Jackson is actually at the tapings, but it's Christopher Daniels. Nick asks him where the shirt is! Daniels says it's not Matt, Nick demands he acts like Matt this week because he's missing his brother. Daniels puts the shirt on, but doesn't want to wear it all day, says he doesn't get royalties for doing it. Nick says he'll pay him royalties through magic, snaps his fingers and his hat goes on Daniels head. Nick then says that wasn't even the trick and to pull up his shirt, a $100 bill is taped to Daniel's stomach.

* Backstage, Jimmy Havoc talks with Arthur and Trevor. Arthur calls him "Hot Topic" and isn't happy about the staple gun being brought into the battle royale, calls him garbage. Trevor goes easier on Havoc and says he should save those weapons for his day job, Havoc then staples Trevor's hand. Arthur chants "you sick f---!" as Havoc grabs the sheet of paper on the wall behind him and gives Arthur a paper cut on his finger and tells them to go.

* Nick bumps into Justin Roberts (who's already in "announcer mode") and asks him to announce Nick just on his own. Roberts practices, but he's announcing the tag team stats. Nick asks him if he likes merch and shows off an AEW shirt. Roberts doesn't stop, so Nick tries a Golden Girls shirt, cut to Dynamite when Roberts announces Nick properly.

* Matt Jackson is back home watching Nick's match.

* Backstage, wrestlers are racing around on tricycles.

* Backstage, Adam Page bump into Private Party and ask if they got his e-mail, but they didn't. Page says he had a bit idea for the two of them. They thought Page was in The Elite, Page called it "complicated." Cassidy says when they first came into the company, Page was the man, but he needs to get hyped again. They pump him up. Page ends up take the two shots they had, and then the entire bottle. They tell him it's not water, but he just says "See ya."

* Clip shown of AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and Scorpio Sky's segment from last week's show. The two will meet for the title on Wednesday.

*Brandon Cutler (behind the camera) Leva Bates and Peter Avalon are backstage, Bates is about to read a book when Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz roll in. The group says they are just trying to film a bit real quick. The Inner Circle members pretend like they're sorry and keep walking. Ortiz then tells Cutler "we lied!" and attack him. Avalon also gets dropped, they tell Bates to bounce. Guevara takes over the camera as Ortiz smacks Cutler in the head with Justin Roberts' book. Ortiz and Santana powerbomb Cutler through a table. They then tell The Young Bucks to come get their boy. Guevara checks out the camera and says it's a nice one, they should keep it and next week it will be "Being the Inner Circle." The group also takes Leva Bates with them.