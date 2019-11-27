WWE has announced a special edition of The KO Show for Sunday's Starrcade live event special on the WWE Network.

Kevin Owens' special guest for the segment will be WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Sunday's Starrcade event will take place from the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Georgia. WWE has announced that the in-arena show will begin at 6:30pm ET. The one-hour WWE Network show will begin at 7pm ET.

Below is the current announced card for the Starrcade special:

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane (c)

Last Man Standing Match

Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley with Lana

The KO Show

Kevin Owens is joined by special guest WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair