On tonight's WWE Backstage it was announced that The Miz and Paige have re-signed new, multi-year deals with WWE.
Paige has been with WWE since 2011 and is currently working on the WWE Backstage panel. The Miz has been with WWE since 2005 and is currently on the SmackDown roster.
