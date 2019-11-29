SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day will be defending their titles on tonight's episode from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

WWE has just announced that Big E and Kofi Kingston will be issuing an Open Challenge for the title defense on tonight's show.

The only other match or segment announced for tonight's SmackDown is WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt revealing a new character for the Firefly Fun House.

Below is WWE's announcement on The New Day: