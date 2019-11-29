SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day will be defending their titles on tonight's episode from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.
WWE has just announced that Big E and Kofi Kingston will be issuing an Open Challenge for the title defense on tonight's show.
The only other match or segment announced for tonight's SmackDown is WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt revealing a new character for the Firefly Fun House.
Below is WWE's announcement on The New Day:
The New Day will issue an open challenge for their SmackDown Tag Team Titles
Triumphing against The Revival earlier this month to regain the championships, Big E & Kofi Kingston dedicated their victory to injured teammate Xavier Woods and declared that they had "resurrected" SmackDown's tag team division.
Who will step up to challenge The New Day — and will they bring their seventh tag team championship reign to a halt?