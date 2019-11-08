The New Day's Big E and Kofi Kingston defeated The Revival's Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder on tonight's taped WWE SmackDown episode to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.
This is the 5th blue brand title run for The New Day, but their 7th overall tag team titles run together. The Revival just won the titles back at WWE Clash of Champions on September 15, by defeating Big E and the injured Xavier Woods of The New Day.
Below are a shots from tonight's title change at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England:
