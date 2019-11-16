- Above, Dana Brooke gave her "pick of the week" when she was turned down for a date on WWE Ride Along.

- On last night's SmackDown, Nikki Cross got the pin over Dakota Kai in an 8-woman tag match (Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke, Carmella and Cross vs. Rhea Ripley, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox and Kai). Cross was asked if she believed she's earned the fifth spot on Team SmackDown for this year's Survivor Series.

"I got the one, two, three, I earned the spot, I said I would take the spot," Cross said. "I don't know what else I can do. I deserve to be on that team! I should be on that team. I should be member number five of team blue. I'm ready to go! I bleed blue! I am blue!"

EXCLUSIVE: @NikkiCrossWWE is intent on being the fifth member of Team #SmackDown at #SurvivorSeries and hopes her performance tonight finalized her case. pic.twitter.com/w0taXUuddE — WWE (@WWE) November 16, 2019

- Last night, The Revival took on The New Day for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles, but things ended in a DQ finish after the Undisputed Era showed up and attacked both teams. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder were not happy at all with how the match went down.

"Undisputed Era, my eyes are on you, all of you," Dawson said. "You can kiss my ass, okay? You can kiss our ass. The Revival—we've said it for seven years, we are absolutely the best tag team on this planet. We built your home, brick by brick, and we were the best tag team that company has ever seen. Match of the year, tag team of the year, two-time champions, and you would ruin something that is so, so dear to us. We take professional wrestling seriously, okay? We take it so serious, there's only a few things above it. That's family, that's God, and then professional wrestling. And you ruined it, we won't forget it."