Kenny McIntosh is hosting the panel. He greets the fans and then announces his guests Brandi, Cody and Dustin Rhodes.

*Cody says that during an interview on Wednesday after his legendary promo, he mentioned he couldn't hear himself on the microphone. That was why he got loud at times. He was glad to cut that promo.

*Brandi is asked about her partnership with Awesome Kong and why she chose to be her manager. She says that during her time in FCW, she knew who Kong was and was surprised no one was talking to her. So, she started up a conversation with her. In time, Kong trained her in the ring. She's glad they crossed paths again.

*Brandi doesn't think she was ever a babyface.

*Dustin loves going to work now. He says that each week, they have to keep producing great content, especially with the Wednesday Night Wars between AEW and NXT. He believes it's very important for wrestlers to have creative freedom. As a promo coach, he loves watching the roster grow.

* Cody is impressed with how many people are watching wrestling. He wants the company to focus more on the new cast. If they continue doing that, he believes they'll keep hitting their mark each week.

* Brandi was asked by Justin Roberts if she ever heard about Sammy Guevara's tryout at the WWE. Brandi asked if she was there at the time? Roberts said she was. She goes and asks Guevara if he met her backstage. He said yes. She asked if he shook her hand? He said no, instead he winked at her.

*Cody wants fans to identify with the AEW roster. That is why his roster is very diverse.

* Brandi comments about Nyla Rose. She says that her matches always told a compelling story, that is why she wanted her to be part of AEW.

* Dustin adds that people who don't accept people being different can just shove it up their a**. He says that Rose is here to stay and they have some big plans for her.

* Dustin likes Guevara, however, he did not like that he was vlogging while he was getting attacked by the Inner Circle.

* Cody tells a story about when he met Guevara for the first time. He gave Guevara a tackle and Guevara turned around and gave him the finger and said "F-U." He says that this was supposed to be a "family show."

*Cody invites Riho up to the stage. Brandi asks Riho if she's going to kick Emi Sakura's a** tomorrow night? She shakes her head yes. She leaves right after.

* Cody talks about signing Anthony Ogogo to AEW. He wants a strong relationship with British wrestling promotions.