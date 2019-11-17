The 1996 Survivor Series took place at Madison Square Garden where The Rock (then known as Rocky Maivia) made his WWE debut, 23 years ago today.

Rock teamed up with Jake Roberts, Marc Mero, and The Stalker in a winning effort against Goldust, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Crush, and Hunter Hearst Helmsley. Rock would go on to defeat both Crush and Goldust to be the sole survivor for his team.

40 years ago today, Hulk Hogan (managed by "Classy" Freddie Blassie) made his WWE debut in 1979, defeating Harry Valdez on Championship Wrestling.

You can check out clips from their matches in the videos above and below.