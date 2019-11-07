As noted, last night's AEW Dynamite episode featured a heated promo from Cody Rhodes, who revealed that he will not challenge for the AEW World Title if he's unable to defeat champion Chris Jericho for it during Saturday's main event at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

The Rock took to Twitter this morning and praised Cody for the promo.

He wrote, "Rhythm, cadence, tone, intent, passion, execution. Great promo, brother. You [microphone emoji] dropped that MF. @CodyRhodes"

Cody has not responded to The Great One as of this writing. You can see Rock's full tweet, a reply to an AEW tweet, below: