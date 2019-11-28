Earlier today, B/R Wrestling started a debate on Twitter after asking users who they would add to their wrestling Mount Rushmore. The Rock even joined in and made his own list.

The former WWE star picked Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Gorgeous George, Bruno Sammartino, and Steve Austin for his wrestling Mount Rushmore.

His full tweet was, "*I made an edit after thinking about the wrestling star's impact and drawing power during their respective runs. Thanks for the carve out and always a cool debate. I'd go with/ Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Gorgeous George/Bruno Sammartino, Steve Austin ?? #WrestlingsMtRushmore"

Below is his tweet: