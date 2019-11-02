Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will star as two-time UFC Champion Mark Kerr in new film, according to Variety. He will also be producing the film through his production company Seven Bucks Production.

The Rock made the surprise announcement on Friday at the UFC weigh-ins in Madison Square Garden.

"Mark Kerr's story is such an incredible story," explained The Rock. "Like all of us, and like a lot of these fighters, he battled these demons — these demons of addiction, these demons of mental health, these demons of getting out and the pressure of fighting in front of 50,000 people and what that does to somebody. Here's a guy who has gone through it all, hit rock bottom, but the best part about Mark Kerr is that, like all of us in this room and all these fighters, these warriors, is that every day, we get up and we want to do a little bit better tomorrow than we did today."

In 2002, there was a documentary called, "The Smashing Machine" about Kerr's life.

The film is in early development and has no studio attached yet.