- Courtesy of CareerBuilder, WWE posted this video of Alexa Bliss returning to her roots at the WWE Performance Center, revisiting her journey from being a WWE NXT rookie to one of the top Superstars of the main roster women's division.

Bliss, who is currently on the SmackDown roster, has been out of action with minor shoulder issues, but it was noted on last week's WWE Backstage episode that she should be back in the ring soon. Bliss has not wrestled since WWE Hell In a Cell on October 6, where she and Nikki Cross dropped the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles to Asuka and Kairi Sane.

- WWE SmackDown Superstar Kalisto turns 33 years old today while former WCW star La Parka turns 54 and WWE Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom turns 47.

- The Undertaker and wife Michelle McCool represented WWE while visiting Marines in Quantico, Virginia earlier today. There's no word yet on what the appearance was for, but WWE noted that Taker called it "the opportunity" of a lifetime. It looks like the visit was organized by the USO (The United Service Organizations) non-profit. Below are photos from the appearance: