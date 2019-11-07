WWE has not officially announced The Undertaker for a Survivor Series appearance but he will be in town for the weekend.

Taker has been announced to appear at the Chicago Sports Spectacular on Saturday, November 23 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL, near the Allstate Arena where WWE Survivor Series will be held the next day. WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" will be held that same night in Rosemont. Taker also was not announced for the Survivor Series Meet & Greets.

Taker is scheduled to appear at the event at 2pm. Tickets are on sale now at ChicagoSportsSpectacular.com but they are limited to a total of 500 tickets. The prices are $150 to get any item signed, and $150 for a photo op.

On a related note, WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk was scheduled to appear at the convention but he was pulled due to health circumstances. WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr. was also scheduled to appear, but has been pulled due to an extended international trip. WWE Hall of Famers Abdullah The Butcher and Mil Mascaras will also be appearing that Saturday, while Jimmy Hart will be appearing at the convention on Friday.

Stay tuned for updates on Taker possibly appearing at WWE Survivor Series.