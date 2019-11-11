As we've noted, the WWE Network has had plans to bring back the Stone Cold Podcast with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. There was no date given but it was noted that the podcast would be returning under a new name, which was rumored to be "Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions."

In an update, @Wrestlevotes reports that the new name of the Stone Cold Podcast will be "Broken Skull Session with Steve Austin."

It was also reported that Stone Cold's first guest will be none other than The Undertaker.

There's no word yet on when the podcast will re-launch, but it was noted that WWE plans to make the official announcement this week.

Stay tuned for updates.