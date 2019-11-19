As noted, the two-hour premiere of "The Broken Skull Sessions" will air on the WWE Network after Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view goes off the air at around 11pm ET. WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will kick off his new interview series by talking to Mark Callaway, the man behind The Undertaker.

The Undertaker would make his official WWE debut at the 1990 Survivor Series event, as the mystery partner for The Million Dollar Team led by WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase. While DiBiase would win for his team as the Sole Survivor, Taker did eliminate two Hall of Famers in his debut - Dusty Rhodes and Koko B. Ware. While Calaway had a strong Survivor Series debut as The Undertaker, he talked to Austin about how he was originally worried that his debut would see him come out of a gigantic egg.

In a new preview clip seen above, Taker recalled to Austin how he was preparing for his WWE debut, watching WWE programming at home, when he noticed a giant egg on display during the shows. This ended up being for the reveal of The Gobbledy Gooker, but Taker had convinced himself that he would be arriving to the biggest company of them all, in a giant egg.

"So, about the time I got my phone call, they were doing this promotion o where on the show, you know back then they would do 3-4 weeks [of TV tapings] in a row, they had this gigantic egg on the [WWE TV] set. So, now I'm... so I'm at home, right? And I'm trying to think everything I can do. I'm trying to grow my hair out, you know, I'm trying to come up with a different look, whatever it's going to take, right? So, this egg appears on the show, right? And all of a sudden my mind just starts going... Oh man, they're going to bring me in... now this is how outlandish the gimmicks were then too, I'm gonna be The Egg Man. I have convinced myself, to the point where my stomach hurts, that I'm gonna be The Egg Man," the man behind The Undertaker said.

As we noted before, Taker recalled this same story for Pastor Ed Young of Fellowship Church in Grapevine, TX earlier this year during his special interview series. You can read our recap from that interview by clicking here.

Austin's interview with Taker will premiere on Sunday after WWE Survivor Series on the WWE Network. Stay tuned for more clips from the premiere.