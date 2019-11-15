Former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Tom Lawlor is wrapping up with MLW. Wrestling Inc. has confirmed that Lawlor's final appearance for the promotion will be on December 5th for the MLW Opera Cup event.

Lawlor had signed with MLW in October of 2017, and won the company's first Battle Riot event in 2018. He won the MLW World Heavyweight Championship this past February before losing it to Jacob Fatu in July.

MLW President Court Bauer commented on Lawlor's departure on Twitter, thank him for all he has done for the company.

"I want to thank @FilthyTomLawlor for his two years with @MLW. Tom was a day zero guy that helped relaunch the league in October 2017," Bauer wrote. "I wish him continued success with the next chapter of his career. First class dude who despite being filthy is somehow all class at the same time."

Lawlor tweeted that he will not be accepting bookings past 2019.

You can view Bauer's tweet below: