AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter this afternoon to respond to the earlier tweet from CM Punk, which had Tony tagged along with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

For those who missed it, Punk tweeted earlier today about catching up on the pro wrestling industry as he prepares for his new role on WWE Backstage, the weekly WWE studio show that airs on Tuesdays at 11pm ET on FS1.

Punk wrote, "It IS weird trying to catch up on 5+ years of rasslin', I'm doing what I can. There's bright spots, mostly women from what I can tell. There's BAD too. I'm gonna talk about it, and no one is safe. Join us. @ReneeYoungWWE @WWEonFOX @BookerT5x @RealPaigeWWE @VinceMcMahon @TonyKhan"

In an update, Khan took to Twitter this afternoon to respond. He apparently made fun of the recent WWE travel debacle in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the 2019 Crown Jewel event.

Khan wrote, "No one is safe? Sounds like a plane full of wrestlers in Saudi Arabia!"

Punk has not responded to Khan's comments as of this writing but stay tuned as we will keep you updated. Below are the related tweets:

No one is safe? Sounds like a plane full of wrestlers in Saudi Arabia! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 18, 2019