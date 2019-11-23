WWE 205 Live star Tony Nese welcomed his son, Eric Nese, to the world yesterday.

"Welcome to the world, the future #PremierAthlete! Eric Nese 9 lbs," Nese wrote on social media.

Below is WWE's congratulatory announcement on the latest addition:

It's a huge day for Tony Nese as the Superstar welcomed his beautiful baby boy into the world on Friday! Eric Nese, who the proud new dad called "the future #PremierAthlete," was born weighing 9 lbs. Join us in congratulating Tony Nese and his wife on the newest addition to their family.

Nese and his wife also have a daughter together.