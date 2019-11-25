- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes footage of WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler at Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view. Baszler discusses what Survivor Series weekend, including the "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event meant for women's wrestling, and the respect she has for the two Superstars she defeated in the Survivor Series main event - SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

- WWE stock was up 0.38% today, closing at $60.51 per share. Today's high was $6100 and the low was $59.23.

- Tuesday's episode of WWE Backstage at 11pm ET on FS1 should be interesting as Triple H checks in with the crew, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. It will be interesting to see if Triple H and CM Punk have any interactions during the call. The WWE on FOX Twitter account announced the following on the appearance: