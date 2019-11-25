- Above is the latest episode of DaMandyz Donutz from Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose, featuring a special stop at the famous Giordano's of Chicago.

- Former WWE and current Impact Wrestling announcer Josh Mathews turns 39 years old today. Also, today would have been the 77th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Mulligan and the 73rd birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Valiant.

- Triple H took to Twitter after the WWE Survivor Series main event and praised WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, following her non-title win over RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. As noted, this win put NXT over for the night with 4 wins against the 1 win for RAW and the 2 wins for SmackDown.

Triple H wrote, "@QoSBaszler: The Queen of Spades, the #WWENXT Women's Champion and the Standard Bearer of the @WWENXT Women's division. The exclamation point of this #SurvivorSeries in her victory over two of the VERY best in this business," Triple H wrote.

You can see his full tweet below: