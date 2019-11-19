- As seen above, WWE just released video of Kevin Owens holding his own with a steel chair as the WWE NXT Superstars and Triple H watched him during a commercial break on last night's RAW from Boston. The video also shows Triple H and the NXT crew allowing Drew McIntyre to pass without attacking him.

Last night's RAW saw Owens and McIntyre face each other in a singles match until Triple H came out to the stage as the match went to commercial. The match came back to Triple H and the group of NXT Superstars together. Triple H tried talking Owens into joining him for the fight at Survivor Series, but Owens wouldn't give in. The segment ended with an even bigger brawl breaking out with NXT and RAW Superstars. You can see that segment below:

- WWE United States Champion AJ Styles has two big matches coming up at the Allstate Arena near Chicago on Sunday and Monday. Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view will see AJ face WWE NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title Triple Threat, while Monday's RAW will see AJ defend his title against Humberto Carrillo.

The leader of The OC took to Twitter today and hyped the matches, writing, "Dream match Sunday. #SurvivorSeries Dream crusher Monday. #Raw"

You can see AJ's full tweet below:

- Ember Moon has been announced as a guest for tonight's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 at 11pm ET. Fans can tweet their questions for Moon with the #WWEBackstage hashtag.

Moon, who is currently out of action for a year or more with an ankle or Achilles injury, took to Twitter to comment on the appearance. Moon said she has a lot to say.

She wrote, "@WWEonFOX @wwe Leaving the cave! Holy heart failure and I have a new... you'll see tonight. You better get ready because I also have a lot to say.... mostly because I secretly love to talk! Can't wait to join the team @ReneeYoungWWE @BookerT5x @CMPunk and more"