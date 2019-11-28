- Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne have been working toward continued sustainability on their Browsey Acres farm and they are putting that on display with this new Rousey Family Thanksgiving video from her personal YouTube channel, which does open with a warning for graphic images of life on the farm. Rousey and Browne decided to harvest their own turkeys for a dinner on the farm.

- It looks like another match between Angel Garza and WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush will be happening soon, perhaps as early as next week's NXT episode. Below is new post-show video of Rush and Akira Tozawa having a show of respect after their title match on last night's show. Garza interrupted and tried to get at Rush while officials and others held them back. Garza and Rush have been feuding for a few weeks now, and the announcers focused on the feud during last night's Tozawa vs. Rush match.

- This week's NXT episode saw Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai go at it until Kai was disqualified for using Tegan Nox's knee brace as a weapon. Triple H took to Twitter and commented on the new heel Kai.

He wrote, "The new @DakotaKai_WWE isn't asking for opportunities.... she's taking them. #WWENXT"

Kai has not replied to Triple H's comments, but she did re-post them. You can see the full tweet below: