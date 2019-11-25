- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes look at how rivals became teammates for Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event. Rivals Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic teamed up to battle The Undisputed Era in WarGames, along with Captain Tommaso Ciampa and Kevin Owens. The Undisputed Era was represented by NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish. Team Ciampa got the win in the big match.

- Injured WWE SmackDown Superstar Xavier Woods has been announced for WWE's The Bump on Wednesday morning at 10am ET. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will also be on this week's episode of The Bump.

- Triple H took to Twitter to praise Superstars from all three brands - WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown - for their performances from Survivor Series Weekend in Chicago.

He wrote, "From #Smackdown, #NXTTakeOver: WarGames, #SurvivorSeries ... the last three nights in Chicago have been AWESOME. Proud of the men and women of #Raw, #Smackdown, #WWENXT and the #WWEUniverse that support them. #FTMF"

