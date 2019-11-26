Triple H appeared on tonight's WWE Backstage to talk about NXT's big weekend with NXT TakeOver: WarGames, and then winning the night at Sunday's Survivor Series.

Triple H said that NXT added "another lever and layer to RAW and SmackDown," but reiterated that things will be back to "business as usual" now that Survivor Series is over. Each brand will focus more on their respective rosters, and noted that NXT should be considered on the same level as RAW and SmackDown.

Along with his appearances earlier this month on SmackDown and RAW, NXT Champion Adam Cole went through WarGames on Saturday and then retained his title against Pete Dunne on Sunday. Triple H praised the stamina of his NXT Superstars and felt like Cole was at the top of that list.

"You can say Adam Cole is the Ironman of NXT," Triple H said.

"The Game" also felt it was a "big moment" for Keith Lee when Roman Reigns gave him props at Survivor Series when it came down to Reigns defeating Lee at the end of the Men's 5-on-5 Elimination Match. He also said Dakota Kai's turn on her friend, Tegan Nox, was "well executed" and legit shocked the live crowd, which he noted is tougher to do these days.

