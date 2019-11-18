Could we see Triple H return to the ring to lead Team WWE NXT at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view?

There has been a recent push from members of the WWE creative team to have Triple H wrestle as a member of the men's Team NXT for the Survivor Series Traditional Elimination Triple Threat match, according to @Wrestlevotes.

There's no word yet on if they will go with Triple H on the team, but word is that the idea has been met with mixed reactions, including from Triple H. The Game reportedly does not want to be a part of the big 15-man match at Sunday's pay-per-view from the Allstate Arena near Chicago.

As we've noted, the men's match currently has Team RAW (Captain Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre) vs. Team SmackDown (Captain Roman Reigns, Shorty G, Ali, King Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman) vs. 5 Superstars to be revealed for Team NXT. It's believed that NXT Champion Adam Cole will lead that team, unless Triple H joins the match as the Captain.

Stay tuned for updates on the WWE Survivor Series card and remember to join us for live coverage this Sunday. We will also have coverage of the NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event on Saturday night.