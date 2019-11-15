WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was apparently impressed with boxer Tyson Fury and his debut for the company at Crown Jewel.

Fury recently spoke with talkSPORT and revealed what Vince told him.

"Vince McMahon said he has recruited sports stars from all different sports and he has never seen anyone come into their game, have a couple of training sessions, and pick it up like that. I looked like a natural in there!," Fury claimed.

Fury said a return to the ring is also possible for WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

""We have left the door open. WrestleMania is coming up in April so who knows – never say never," Fury said in regards to a possible WWE return.

Fury also said he'd like to face WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. He added, "Yeah, look, I'd fight Brock Lesnar in the drop of a heartbeat."

Fury, who looks to be working towards a MMA fight soon, also talked about how his promoter Frank Warren and others in the boxing world weren't happy about his WWE gigs because they were concerned about his February 2020 boxing rematch with Deontay Wilder.

"Frank Warren didn't know about it until he saw me live on Fox Network fighting!," Fury said. "It didn't go down to well with management, promoters, trainers, family. Everyone was saying 'oh the Wilder fight, you are going to get injured'. The Wilder fight may as well be a million moons away. There is so much that is going to happen in between now and the Deontay Wilder fight why would I even be thinking about Deontay Wilder months before I am even fighting him?"

Fury made his WWE debut at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on October 31, defeating Braun Strowman by count out. Fury then appeared on last week's taped SmackDown from his hometown of Manchester, England, and called Strowman back to the ring because he wanted to be in a tag team with The Monster Among Men. That led to the two destroying The B Team and standing tall together to end Fury's current WWE run.

Stay tuned for updates on Fury's WWE future.