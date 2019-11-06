Pro boxer Tyson Fury is returning to WWE TV on Friday's SmackDown episode.
Fury won his WWE in-ring debut over Braun Strowman at last Thursday's WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, by count out.
Friday's SmackDown will be taped at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, then air a few hours later on FOX. There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for Fury in his hometown.
Below is WWE's announcement on the appearance:
As reported on WWE Backstage, The Gypsy King is slated to appear when the blue brand broadcasts from the lineal heavyweight champion's hometown of Manchester, England.
