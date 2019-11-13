Tyson Fury has a likely bout with Deontay Wilder for the WBC and lineal heavyweight boxing titles in early 2020 in the works should Wilder remain champion through the year. After that, "The Gypsy King" would love to accept another challenge.

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has been pushing for a boxing match with Fury, who recently competed for the WWE at Crown Jewel and scored a victory over Braun Strowman.

"Stipe says he wants to box me, that would be a good fight for sure," Fury said in a statement from his team, MTK Global, that was released to MMA Fighting. "After I get Wilder out of the way, I'll fight Stipe in a boxing match if he wants it."

Fury claimed the bout would be "a big crossover fight" like that between Floyd Mayweather and former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

"I'm open to that fight she he should come and see me," Fury added. "It would be the same outcome for any of them, they'll all get smashed."

Fury recently worked out with top UFC title contender Darren Till inside an Octagon.