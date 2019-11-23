- Above is a look at Charlotte's recent trip to India where she learned one of the country's most famous dance forms, Bhangra.

- On last night's SmackDown, Mustafa Ali, Shorty G, and Roman Reigns lost to King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode. After the match, Ali spoke to Cathy Kelley about Corbin continuing to say he shouldn't be in the main event.

"The last few weeks Baron Corbin has gone out of his way to tell the entire world that I don't belong," Ali said. "I don't belong the main event scene, I don't belong in the ring tonight, and I've been dealing with 'I don't belong' for a long time. Hell, I've been told I don't belong in this country. And tonight, it was like he went out of his way to prove a point. And this is not gonna happen again Sunday, I belong here, I belong in the ring, and I belong in the main event. So, I don't give a damn what Baron Corbin things, all I care about is what I know. What I know, is I belong."

- Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, and NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly) has a busy weekend with the group involved in tonight's WarGames, along with each of them performing on Sunday's WWE Survivor Series.

"Not only is our plate full, but we're going to go for seconds," Cole said. "We are the Undisputed Era, we are the most dominant faction, not just in NXT, but in all WWE. This weekend we finally get to prove that to the freakin' world."