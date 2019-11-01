As noted, WWE has been dealing with flight issues in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia that will likely prevent some of the SmackDown Superstars and crew from making it to the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY for tonight's live episode on FOX. You can click here to read our original report.

In an update, PWInsider reports that the "majority" of those delayed leaving the Kingdom for SmackDown will not make the TV tapings and are now at hotels in Riyadh. It was said that there is no word yet on when the talents and crew are now leaving to return to the United States.

WWE officials have made arrangements to try and get those "absolute necessary" for SmackDown to Buffalo, but nothing has been confirmed.

It was also noted that there are a lot of people within WWE upset about the situation, going as far up the ladder as one could imagine.

Stay tuned for updates on the situation.