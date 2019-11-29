As noted before, via @Wrestlevotes, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly felt like the 2019 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view main event was a "major disappointment." The show ended with WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler winning the non-title Triple Threat over RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, which made NXT win the night with 4 wins over the 1 for RAW and the 2 for SmackDown.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the awkward spots in the main event came as a surprise because the match was heavily worked on and practice ahead of time. The match got so bad that Vince was said to be "really mad" about it as it was happening.

There was a rumor going around that said Vince was so mad during the match that he was telling the referee high spots for the talents to do, but sources in WWE have only told The Observer that McMahon was mad, but had every right to be. They denied the story about him sending high spots to the referee as the match was going on.

Regarding Baszler, her push was the idea behind the match and really the entire angle. The original plan for Baszler was to have her on the main roster in 2020, but there's no word yet on if that is still the plan.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.