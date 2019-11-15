- To promote their new "Playing with Fire" movie, Wired posted this video of John Cena and Keegan-Michael Key exploring their impact on the internet. Wired found about 146,000,000 Google search results on Cena, and around 11,000,500 on Key.

The video description reads like this: "What kind of impact have "Playing With Fire" stars John Cena and Keegan-Michael Key had on the internet? WIRED combs the web for data about John and Keegan-Michael and presents all the information to them. How many results come up when you Google John Cena's name? Are people asking if Jordan Peele is still friends with Keegan-Michael Key?"

- Next Tuesday's WWE Total Divas episode on the E! network will feature footage from WrestleMania 35 weekend, including the big women's main event. Below is the synopsis:

"35 Years In the Making: In the first WrestleMania headlined by women, Ronda gives everything she has in what could be her last match; the Bellas wonder if it's their time to come back as a tag-team; Natalya prepares to give the ultimate tribute to her father."

- As noted, today would have been the 67th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer "Macho Man" Randy Savage. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter today to remember Savage.

"He had unbound charisma that made him one of the greatest Superstars ever. Remembering The #MachoMan on his birthday," Vince wrote.

You can see the full tweet below: