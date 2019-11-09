On this past week's AEW Dynamite, PAC defeated Trent using his submission, the brutalizer, after a botched pin attempt. PAC originally landed his black arrow finisher off the top rope, referee Bryce Remsberg counted to two and then stopped, even though Trent didn't kick out of the pin.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter it was reported the match was expected to go longer, although, with a commercial break coming up it caused a bit of an issue.

Trent and PAC set up to finish the match using the black arrow, but Remsberg wasn't aware that's where the match would stop, causing the awkward ending to the match.

Afterwards, PAC jumped on the mic to taunt his AEW Full Gear opponent, Adam Page. Wrestling Inc. will have complete coverage of Full Gear tonight beginning at 7 pm ET.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

