This week's WWE NXT episode saw special appearances by several RAW and SmackDown Superstars for the build to Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view.

RAW was represented by Seth Rollins, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, The Street Profits, Sarah Logan, and others. SmackDown was represented by WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, Carmella, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, and others.

Lynch opened the show by issuing a challenge and going at it with Rhea Ripley for a No Contest as others interfered. Ricochet was another RAW representative on this week's NXT show. He attacked Kona Reeves before Reeves vs. Matt Riddle, but ended up losing a singles match to Riddle. SmackDown Superstars The Revival also represented SmackDown on NXT this week. They lost a non-title match to NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly. Regarding Erik and Ivar, they won a non-title match over The Forgotten Sons at one point. There was another brawl between women's division Superstars following the Dakota Kai vs. NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray non-title match.

The show ended with all three rosters brawling inside the NXT Arena at Full Sail University. The main event Ladder Match saw NXT Champion Adam Cole defeat Dominik Dijakovic to earn the advantage in WarGames. The brawl broke out after that match as Drew McIntyre appeared to take out Dijakovic. Keith Lee entered to take out Drew, then Ivar came in to go at it with Lee and dive out with him on the others at the same time. Cole ended up standing tall until Seth Rollins appeared behind him to a major pop. Rollins superkicked Cole but he was then met by Tommaso Ciampa. Fans did pop for Rollins at one point but they chanted "Seth's not cool!" at him as Ciampa came out. NXT went off the air as Ciampa and Rollins appeared to be going at it again, right before other Superstars looked to be getting involved in the brawl again.

This week's NXT episode was the go-home show for Saturday's NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event. Remember to join us for live Takeover coverage on Saturday at 6:30pm ET.

As seen in the video above, WWE posted exclusive post-show video of the tension continuing between Rollins and Ciampa after NXT went off the air on the USA Network.

Below are clips of some of the other main roster appearances on this week's NXT: