The Undisputed Era will have the order of entry advantage for the men's WarGames match at Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event.

Tonight's NXT TV episode saw NXT Champion Adam Cole win the non-title Ladder Match main event over Dominik Dijakovic to earn the advantage. As noted, last week's show saw Io Shirai win a Ladder Match over Mia Yim to give Team Baszler the advantage in the women's WarGames match.

There's still no word yet on the final participant for Team Ciampa but Triple H told the media on Friday that the reveal of the final member will likely happen on the day of the event, but that it will be someone epic, that fans will be excited for.

Saturday's NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event will take place from the Allstate Arena near Chicago. Below is the updated card:

WarGames

The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Captain Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly) vs. Captain Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, TBA

The Undisputed Era has earned the order of entry advantage.

WarGames

Captain Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae vs. NXT Women's Champion Captain Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray

Team Baszler has earned the order of entry advantage.

#1 Contender's Triple Threat

Killian Dain vs. Pete Dunne vs. Damian Priest

Winner challenges NXT Champion Adam Cole the next night at Survivor Series.

Finn Balor vs. Matt Riddle