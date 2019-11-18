- This week's WWE RAW from Boston saw Erick Rowan win a quick squash match over enhancement talent Alex Malcolm. Malcolm was played by Northeast indie wrestler "The Prince of Rome" D3. We noted back in the summer that D3 appeared on the July 22 RAW Reunion show for a squash loss to Braun Strowman. He was billed as Randy Rowe in that match. D3, who was trained by Tommy Dreamer and WWE Hall of Famer Afa, regularly works for Afa's WXW promotion.

Rowan, who carried his mystery pet cage to the ring for the second week in a row, destroyed Malcolm with ease after appearing in another earlier backstage segment that saw him talking to the pet in the carrier. For those who missed it, above is video from Rowan vs. Malcom.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Boston, MA for this week's Main Event episode:

* Cedric Alexander vs. Eric Young

* Mojo Rawley vs. a local enhancement talent

Full Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette will be appearing on WWE Backstage tomorrow night on FS1 at 11pm ET. As seen in the tweet below, it was announced that Arquette will be participating in the "Promo School" segment.