The women's Team WWE NXT has been revealed for the big 15-woman Elimination Triple Threat at Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.
The team will feature Captain Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox. They will do battle with Team RAW (Captain Charlotte Flair, Sarah Logan, Natalya, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane) and Team SmackDown (Captain Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross).
Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view will take place from the Allstate Arena near Chicago. Below is the updated card:
No Holds Barred Match for the WWE Title
Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
WWE Universal Title Match
Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)
NXT Title Match
Damian Priest or Pete Dunne or Killian Dain vs. Adam Cole (c)
Non-Title Triple Threat
RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley
Non-Title Triple Threat
RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day
Non-Title Triple Threat
WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura
Men's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Captain Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre vs. 5 NXT Superstars TBA vs. Captain Roman Reigns, Shorty G, Ali, King Baron Corbin, and Braun Strowman
Women's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Captain Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, and Nikki Cross vs. Captain Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox vs. Captain Charlotte Flair, Sarah Logan, Natalya, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane