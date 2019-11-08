WWE has confirmed that there will be Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Matches at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

The only confirmed match as of this writing is the women's match. Carmella and Dana Brooke defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville on tonight's SmackDown episode to earn two spots on the team. They join Sasha Banks, who was announced as the Team Captain.

The RAW team should be confirmed over the next few days, along with the other Traditional Survivor Series matches for the pay-per-view.

The 2019 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will take place on November 24 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Below is the updated card:

WWE Title Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

Non-Title Triple Threat

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

Non-Title Triple Threat

RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival

Women's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Captain Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, TBA, TBA vs. 5 Superstars TBA

Men's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

5 Smackdown Superstars TBA vs. 5 RAW Superstars TBA vs. 5 NXT Superstars TBA