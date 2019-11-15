- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes video looking at Taynara Conti's journey to WWE NXT. Taynara talks about her love for Judo and what made her fall in love with pro wrestling.

Conti has had several matches on NXT TV since the show went to the USA Network - a loss to Dakota Kai on September 25, a loss to Tegan Nox on October 16, and a win over Santana Garrett on November 6. She also defeated Jessi Kamea in a dark match before the October 23 episode.

- The top matches for WWE's return to Madison Square Garden in New York City for the annual post-Christmas show have been announced. The event will take place on Thursday, December 26 at 7:30pm. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster and range from $31 - $206. They also have VIP Packages that go from $399 - $649, Superstar Experience Packages at $649 each, and Collector's Tickets that go from $31 - $221.

The following matches are being advertised by MSG:

* Seth Rollins vs. Erick Rowan

* Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane, with the tag team titles on the line

* Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley with Lana

* Appearances by WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, The Street Profits, and more

- WWE WrestleMania 36 tickets officially went on sale today to the general public. Tickets have been moving well since the pre-sale began earlier this week, but some seats are still available. As seen below, WWE noted earlier that the main Ticketmaster website was having technical difficulties, but they provided a back-up link for fans to use. Ticketmaster shows tickets ranging from $35 - $8,000, depending on which package and special add-ons you choose.

Ticketmaster also noted the following special offer for tickets to the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, SmackDown, WWE NXT Takeover, and RAW, which appears on the confirmation page:

"Look for Exclusive Offer on confirmation page/email after purchase: Get tickets to all 4 WrestleMania Week events at Amalie Arena & sit in the same seat each night! The Hall of Fame class of 2020 is enshrined on 4/2. Then, it's the all new SmackDown on 4/3. April 4th features NXT TakeOver. Finally, it's the most exciting RAW of the year on 4/6! Celebrate 4 nights of can't miss WrestleMania Week moments LIVE!"

WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5, 2020 from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.