- The relationship between Carmella and Corey Graves will be featured on tonight's episode of WWE Total Divas on the E! network. Above is a new preview clip for the show, courtesy of E!.

- WrestleMania 36 Travel Packages officially went on sale today at WrestleManiaTravel.com. WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5, 2020 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. Individual tickets for WrestleMania 36 will be available on Friday, November 15 at 10am ET.

Championship packages run between $7,470 per person and go up to $9,220 per person. VIP packages run between $4,045 and $6,105 per person. Platinum packages run between $2,380 and $4,445 per person. Gold packages run between $1,905 and $3,915 per person. Silver packages run between $1,570 and $3,555 per person. You can find details on the WrestleMania 36 Travel Packages at this link.

- As noted, former WWE, ECW and WCW star Lance Storm recently revealed on Twitter that he will be going to work for WWE as a Producer once his Storm Wrestling Academy is fully closed in Calgary, Alberta Canada.

He wrote on Twitter, "For those wondering: After SWA closes I will be returning to the #WWE to work as a Producer. I'm really looking forward to working with such a high level of talent again."

In an update, Storm is not scheduled to start working behind-the-scenes for WWE until some time in 2020, according to PWInsider, likely in the first part of the year. Storm's SWA website notes that the last training session wraps on Friday, November 29, and that will be it for their operations.

