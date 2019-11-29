WWE has just now confirmed that there will be a new WWE 205 Live episode airing tonight on the WWE Network after SmackDown goes off the air at 10pm ET.

Matches announced for tonight's 205 Live episode are Jack Gallagher vs. Angel Garza and Raul Mendoza vs. Ariya Daivari. Danny Burch will also be in action.

This will be the 3rd anniversary celebration for 205 Live, as mentioned on the WWE website. As we noted earlier today, the show premiered 3 years ago this week.

Below are WWE's teasers for tonight's episode, which will air live from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama:

Mendoza battles a WWE 205 original Since arriving to compete on WWE 205 Live, Raul Mendoza has earned the respect of NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush, which led to the two Superstars joining forces against Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari. The Persian Lion hasn't taken kindly to the new faces on WWE 205 Live, reminding everyone that he is one of the original Superstars on the purple brand and insisting that he will make life difficult for any any new competitors. Tonight, Daivari and Mendoza will square off in singles action in the ultimate battle for respect.

