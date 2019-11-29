Welcome to Wrestling Inc's WWE 205 Live recap! Tonight's action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 EST on the WWE Network. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what's on tonight's agenda.

Tonight, 205 Live celebrates it's third year anniversary!

Angel Garza vs. Gentleman Jack Gallagher

Raul Mendoza vs. Ariya Daivari

Plus, Danny Burch will be in action!

Commentators Tom Phillips and Aiden English welcome fans to a brand new episode of 205 Live! The first match of the night is announced.

Daivari starts the match with a side headlock on Mendoza. Mendoza breaks out of the headlock and runs into the ropes, only to be clotheslined. Mendoza cartwheels over Daivari, he sends him out of the ring. Mendoza runs through the middle rope with a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Mendoza corners Daivari and lays a few chest chops. Mendoza had the momentum, but gets pushed off the apron. Daivari sends Mendoza back into the ring. Daivari goes for the cover, Mendoza kicks out at 2. Daivari goes for another headlock. Mendoza fights out of it with a few midsection hits and by pushing Daivari into the turnbuckle. Daivari reverses. Daivari climbs to the top rope, jumps off, and misses Mendoza who moves out of the way in time. Both men get up and exchange forearm smashes. Mendoza with a kick from the middle rope on Daivari, followed by a missile kick. Mendoza covers, Daivari kicks out at 2. Daivari follows through with a superkick. Mendoza with a lariat. Daivari finishes the match with a hammerlock lariat. He goes for the cover and wins the match.

Winner: Ariya Daivari

A promo from Gentleman Jack Gallagher is shown after the first match. He says that tonight, he needs this win. If he doesn't win, he doesn't know what he is going to do. A promo from Angel Garza follows. He is confident that he will win this match tonight. After he's done with Gallagher, he's going for Lio Rush and his NXT Cruiserweight Championship again.

A few tweets are shown from the 205 Live roster, who are celebrating the three year anniversary of this promotion.

Up next, Danny Burch is in action.

Danny Burch vs. Greg Williams

The match begins in a lockup. Burch sends Williams into the corner. Williams comes out of the corner and slaps Burch. Burch slaps back and puts Williams in a side headlock. Burch picks up Williams and uppercuts him, which follows with a suplex. Burch with a powerslam. Williams gets up and lands a high knee near Burch's chin. Burch headbutts back, then goes for the enziguri, and a suplex. Burch lands the hangman's DDT before going for the cover. Williams is out cold. Burch covers and wins the match.

Winner: Danny Burch

An interview is shown of Rush after he defended the NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Akira Tozawa last Wednesday on NXT and the brawl that broke out.

And now, the main event!

Gallagher locks Garza's arm and takes him down with a side headlock. After the hold is broken, Garza steps out of the ring. He makes his way back in and gets put in another headlock. Garza gets his feet on the bottom rope. Gallagher off the rope lands a running bulldog. Garza picks himself up and yells at Gallagher to shake his hand. Gallagher refuses. Garza puts Gallagher in the corner and lands a strong chest chop. Garza sits Gallagher atop and strikes him in the back. Garza pops Gallagher right in the ribs. He goes for the cover and Gallagher kicks out.