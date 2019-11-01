Welcome to our live coverage of WWE 205 Live. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's show, while you all can chime in with your thoughts in the "Comments" section below.

Recap of Tony Nese asking cruiserweight champion Lio Rush to watch his matchup with Raul Mendoza from a couple of weeks ago. After jaw-jacking with Rush on the outside, Mendoza would cradle Nese for the upset victory, setting up tonight's matchup between Rush and Mendoza.

205 Live intro song.

Tom Phillips and Aiden English welcome us to another edition of 205 Live. Tonight's show takes place from Buffalo, New York.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott is out first for our opening contest. Ariya Daivari attacks him from behind. He smashes Swerve into the barricades around the ring, then continues his assault inside the ring by whipping him into the turnbuckles. Several referees separate Daivari and check on Swerve to see if he can compete. He says yes...and this one is underway.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott versus Ariya Daivari