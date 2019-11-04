WWE has announced that this week's WWE 205 Live episode will air live from Full Sail Live in Winter Park, Florida.

It's interesting to note that they are now billing the Full Sail Live venue as the WWE NXT Arena at Full Sail University.

It was previously announced that this week's 205 Live episode would feature NXT UK Superstars as the show would be taping from Manchester, England, but apparently those plans were nixed. WWE is still scheduled to tape RAW and SmackDown from the Manchester Arena in Manchester on Friday.

There's no word yet on plans for this week's 205 Live but it looks like the NXT UK Superstars will not be on the show. WWE is teasing that we may see a new challenger for NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush.

Below is the full announcement for this week's 205 Live episode, which will still air at 10pm ET on the WWE Network after the taped UK SmackDown goes off the air:

WWE 205 Live to broadcast from Full Sail University This week, WWE 205 Live will emanate from the very arena where Finn Bálor made his shocking NXT return and Superstars like Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura began their WWE careers, the NXT Arena at Full Sail University! Don't miss the top Superstars from WWE NXT and the best Cruiserweights in the world collide on the most exciting hour on television! Will a new challenger emerge for NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush, or will more Superstars step up to make their case? WWE 205 Live will still air immediately following Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at its regular time of 10/9 C, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.

Stay tuned for updates on Friday's shows.