The WWE 24/7 Title will be defended on WWE 205 Live for the first time ever tonight.

WWE has announced that 24/7 Champion Samir Singh will defend his title on tonight's show, but there's no word yet on who his opponent will be.

WWE has also announced Angel Garza vs. Jack Gallagher for tonight's 205 Live episode. This will be a rematch from the October 23 NXT TV episode, which Garza won.

Finally, WWE has announced a tag team main event for tonight's show. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush will team with Raul Mendoza to face Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.

Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode will air at 10pm ET on the WWE Network, right after SmackDown goes off the air on FOX, and live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.