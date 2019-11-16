It looks like the official WWE 2K Facebook page was compromised some time on Friday evening.

The people who kept taking the page over would use AEW-related images make and AEW-positive posts, at one point changing the profile picture to the AEW logo. They also used images for Chris Benoit being in the WWE Hall of Fame, and images from the Private photos that Paige had leaked last year. Besides the many AEW and Benoit posts that were made, the hackers generally just made several expletive-filled posts.

Kotaku.com reports that several of the 2K Facebook pages were hacked on Friday night.

It appears the 2K WWE page has been restored as of late Friday night, but you can still find a bunch of screenshots of the hack posted in the comments sections of the latest posts. You can also see several screenshots below: