- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network, featuring Gallus and Ilja Dragunov vs. Imperium, Eddie Dennis vs. Dereiss Gordon, Ashton Smith vs. Noam Dar, Piper Niven vs. Jinny, and more.

- The WWE NXT, AEW and WWE SmackDown ratings will be delayed due to the Thanksgiving holiday today. NXT and AEW numbers will be released on Monday, while numbers from Friday's SmackDown will be released on Tuesday. Stay tuned as we will report on the numbers from all three shows as soon as they are available.

- As noted, Braun Strowman appeared at Ford Field in Detroit today to present a custom WWE Title to the winner of the Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears NFL game. Below is a shot of The Monster Among Men on the field today. He ended up giving the title to the Bears.

Strowman tweeted after the game, "Thanks for having me great game to watch!!! Even though I love the @packers #GoPackGo"