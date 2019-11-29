- As noted, the latest WWE Day Of documentary will premiere on the WWE Network tonight at 7:30pm ET, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the recent WWE Crown Jewel 2019 event in Saudi Arabia. The thirty-minute special will focus the historic match between Natalya and Lacey Evans. Above is a preview clip with Evans sharing a special moment with her daughter before competing.

- WWE stock was down 0.70% today, closing at $62.02 per share. Today's high was $62.36 and the low was $61.33.

- WWE still has not announced plans for tonight's WWE 205 Live episode as of 6pm ET, but RAW announcer Vic Joseph did take to Twitter earlier to mark 3 years of the show. WWE has not commented on the milestone.

205 Live premiered on Tuesday, November 29, 2016 with Rich Swann defeating The Brian Kendrick for the Cruiserweight Title in the main event. Vic started calling the show in June 2017. Aiden English and Tom Phillips have been calling the show since early October but as we've noted, the future of the show has been up in the air and there's been talk of pulling it altogether.

Vic wrote, "3 years of @WWE205Live....wow! I don't know where my career would be if I did not have the opportunity to sit ringside and call #205Live! Thank you to all the writers, producers and talent that have put together the most exciting hour on television!"

