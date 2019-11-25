WWE has announced Charlotte Flair vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka for tonight's RAW from Chicago at the Allstate Arena.

As noted, previously announced for tonight's post-Survivor Series edition of RAW is Humberto Carrillo vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, with the title on the line.

Below is WWE's announcement on Flair vs. Asuka:

Charlotte Flair to battle Asuka following Survivor Series betrayal Asuka broke ranks — and maybe handed NXT the Women's Survivor Series Match — when she spewed her green mist in Charlotte Flair's eyes, leading to The Queen's untimely elimination in the opening match of the Survivor Series pay-per-view. Now, she'll have to answer to Flair herself. The Empress of Tomorrow is set to battle the 10-time Women's Champion on tonight's Raw, giving Flair an opportunity for retribution and re-opening one of the most remarkable rivalries in recent memory. Flair has largely had Asuka's number in the past, but since The Kabuki Warriors broke bad, The Empress of Tomorrow — the odd fluky loss aside — has been a problem very few Superstars have the wherewithal to solve. Perhaps Charlotte will be the one to solve it. Or, history will repeat itself in agonizing fashion.

